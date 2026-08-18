Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Cubs On Aug. 18

Montgomery is hitting for a .212 BA, .291 OBP and .431 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 56 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.

The Cubs are sending Kevin Gausman (6-11) to the mound to make his 26th start of the season. He is 6-11 with a 4.53 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.

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