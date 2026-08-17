Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Cubs On Aug. 17

Montgomery is hitting for a .212 BA, .291 OBP and .431 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 56 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 71 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 3.74 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.

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