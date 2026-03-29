Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Brewers On March 29

Montgomery had a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .529 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .840 and he scored 43 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 55 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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