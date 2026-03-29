Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Brewers On March 29
Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Montgomery had a .239 BA, .311 OBP and .529 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .840 and he scored 43 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 55 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Brandon Sproat will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.