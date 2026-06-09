Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Braves On June 9

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .322 OBP and .479 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 31 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Phillies.

Grant Holmes (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

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