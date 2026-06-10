Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Braves On June 10

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .322 OBP and .479 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 31 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 38 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Braves, his 13th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 2.23 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.