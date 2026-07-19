Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 19

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .305 OBP and .468 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 47 runs. In 390 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (4-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 15th of the season.

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