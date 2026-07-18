Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On July 18
Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, July 18 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .223 BA, .306 OBP and .472 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 47 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Blue Jays.
Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.64 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.