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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On July 17

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .302 OBP and .469 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 45 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Athletics) he went 1 for 4.

Spencer Miles gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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