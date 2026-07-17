Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On July 17

Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .302 OBP and .469 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 45 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Athletics) he went 1 for 4.

Spencer Miles gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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