Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On April 5

Montgomery is hitting for a .207 BA, .303 OBP and .414 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored three runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Eric Lauer (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.