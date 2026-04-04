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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On April 4

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .192 BA, .276 OBP and .308 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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