Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On April 4

Montgomery is hitting for a .192 BA, .276 OBP and .308 SLG with a 34.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .584 and he has scored two runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Montgomery has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.