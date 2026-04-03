Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On April 3

Montgomery is hitting for a .182 BA, .250 OBP and .318 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

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