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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Blue Jays On April 3

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field, on Friday, April 3 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .182 BA, .250 OBP and .318 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .568 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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