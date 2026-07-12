Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Athletics On July 12
Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .302 OBP and .472 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 44 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.
J.T. Ginn (7-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.10 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.