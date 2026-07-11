Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 11

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .303 OBP and .476 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 43 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

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