FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Athletics On July 11

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Athletics at Rate Field, on Saturday, July 11 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .303 OBP and .476 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 43 runs. In 373 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (3-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News