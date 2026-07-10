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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Athletics On July 10

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Athletics at Rate Field, on Friday, July 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .304 OBP and .480 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 42 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 7.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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