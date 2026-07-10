Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Athletics On July 10

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .304 OBP and .480 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 42 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 7.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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