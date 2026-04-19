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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Athletics On April 19

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .194 BA, .310 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored six runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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