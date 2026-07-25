Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Astros On July 25

Montgomery is hitting for a .218 BA, .300 OBP and .463 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 48 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 58 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown (1-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

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