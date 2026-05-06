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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Angels On May 6

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .340 OBP and .484 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 15 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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