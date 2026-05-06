Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Angels On May 6

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .340 OBP and .484 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 15 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

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