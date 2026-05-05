Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Angels On May 5

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .338 OBP and .484 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 15 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri will start for the Angels, his first this season.

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