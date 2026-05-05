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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Angels On May 5

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .226 BA, .338 OBP and .484 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 15 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri will start for the Angels, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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