Colin Rea And Cubs Take On White Sox On May 17

Rea is 4-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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