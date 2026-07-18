Colin Rea And Cubs Square Off Against Twins On July 18

Rea is 7-6 with a 4.74 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.