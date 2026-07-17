Colin Rea And Cubs Face Twins On July 17
Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Minnesota Twins at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Rea has -120 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Rea is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.