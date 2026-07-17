Colin Rea And Cubs Face Twins On July 17

Rea is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 8 when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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