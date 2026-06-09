Colin Rea And Cubs Play Rockies On June 9

Rea is 5-3 with a 4.59 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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