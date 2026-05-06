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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Reds On May 6

Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Rea has -140 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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