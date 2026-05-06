Colin Rea And Cubs Play Reds On May 6

Rea is 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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