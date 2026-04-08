Colin Rea And Cubs Square Off Against Rays On April 8

Rea is 0-0 with a 4.26 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.