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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Square Off Against Rays On April 8

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rea has +114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 0-0 with a 4.26 ERA and eight strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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