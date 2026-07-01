Colin Rea And Cubs Take On Padres On July 1

Rea is 5-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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