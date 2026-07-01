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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Take On Padres On July 1

Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Rea has -144 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rea is 5-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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