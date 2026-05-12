Colin Rea And Cubs Play Braves On May 12

Rea is 4-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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