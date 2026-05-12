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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Braves On May 12

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Rea has +118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 4-1 with a 4.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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