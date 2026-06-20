Colin Rea And Cubs Play Blue Jays On June 20

Rea is 5-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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