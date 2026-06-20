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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Play Blue Jays On June 20

Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Rea has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Rea is 5-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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