Colin Rea And Cubs Play Athletics On June 3

Rea is 5-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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