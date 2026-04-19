Cole Ragans And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 19

Ragans is 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing only one hit.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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