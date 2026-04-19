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Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans

Kansas City Royals • #55 SP

Cole Ragans And Royals Square Off Against Yankees On April 19

Cole Ragans will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ragans has -114 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ragans is 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing only one hit.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cole Ragans

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