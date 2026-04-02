Cole Ragans And Royals Take On Twins On April 2
Cole Ragans will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, April 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Ragans has -138 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Ragans is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Twins are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.