Cole Ragans And Royals Take On Tigers On April 14

Ragans is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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