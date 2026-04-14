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Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans

Kansas City Royals • #55 SP

Cole Ragans And Royals Take On Tigers On April 14

Cole Ragans will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ragans has -138 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ragans is 0-3 with a 5.91 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cole Ragans

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