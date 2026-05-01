Cole Ragans And Royals Take On Mariners On May 1

Ragans is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.