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Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Take On White Sox On July 12

Colby Thomas and the Athletics will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Thomas has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .365 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 11 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Noah Schultz (2-6) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

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