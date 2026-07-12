Colby Thomas And Athletics Take On White Sox On July 12

Thomas is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .365 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 11 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Noah Schultz (2-6) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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