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Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Face Twins On July 26

Colby Thomas and the Athletics will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Thomas has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .204 BA, .241 OBP and .350 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 11 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last action (on July 20 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0 for 1.

Connor Prielipp (2-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

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