Colby Thomas And Athletics Square Off Against Tigers On July 9

Thomas is hitting for a .222 BA, .255 OBP and .389 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.29 ERA in 100 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.