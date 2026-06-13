Colby Thomas And Athletics Square Off Against Rockies On June 13

Thomas is hitting for a .259 BA, .310 OBP and .407 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored seven runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-6 with a 7.81 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.