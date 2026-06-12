Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12

Thomas is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.