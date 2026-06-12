FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12

Colby Thomas and the Athletics will face the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Friday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Thomas has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News