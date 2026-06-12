Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Rockies On June 12
Colby Thomas and the Athletics will face the Colorado Rockies at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Friday, June 12 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Thomas has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Thomas is hitting for a .269 BA, .321 OBP and .423 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored seven runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.
Sean Sullivan will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.