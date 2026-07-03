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Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 3

Colby Thomas and his Athletics will take on the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, July 3 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .417 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Tyler Phillips (1-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

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