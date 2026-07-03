Colby Thomas And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 3

Thomas is hitting for a .238 BA, .273 OBP and .417 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Tyler Phillips (1-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

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