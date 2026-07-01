Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Dodgers On July 1

Thomas is hitting for a .238 BA, .274 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 10 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starter.

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