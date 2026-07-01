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Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Dodgers On July 1

Colby Thomas and the Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .238 BA, .274 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 10 runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

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