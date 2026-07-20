Colby Thomas And Athletics Face Diamondbacks On July 20

Thomas is hitting for a .206 BA, .236 OBP and .353 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

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