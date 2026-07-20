FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Face Diamondbacks On July 20

Colby Thomas and his Athletics will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, July 20 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .206 BA, .236 OBP and .353 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Mitch Bratt (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Oakland AthleticsRecent Oakland Athletics Player News

View All Oakland Athletics Player News