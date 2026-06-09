Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Brewers On June 9

Thomas is hitting for a .265 BA, .321 OBP and .429 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Robert Gasser (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

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