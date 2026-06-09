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Colby Thomas
Oakland Athletics

Colby Thomas

Oakland Athletics • #32 CF

Colby Thomas And Athletics Play Brewers On June 9

Colby Thomas and his Athletics will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Las Vegas Ballpark, on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Thomas has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .265 BA, .321 OBP and .429 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Robert Gasser (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colby Thomas

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