Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against White Sox On June 18

Bellinger is hitting for a .280 BA, .373 OBP and .487 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .860 and he has scored 45 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (11th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the White Sox.

Sean Burke (3-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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