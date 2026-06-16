Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face White Sox On June 16

Bellinger is hitting for a .265 BA, .361 OBP and .462 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .824 and he has scored 41 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs (18th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Davis Martin (9-2 with a 2.41 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 14th of the season.

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