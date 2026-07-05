Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Twins On July 5

Bellinger is hitting for a .251 BA, .349 OBP and .429 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 46 runs. In 370 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (5-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.