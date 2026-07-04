Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 4

Bellinger is hitting for a .252 BA, .351 OBP and .429 SLG with a 14% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 46 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.