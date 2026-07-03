Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Twins On July 3

Bellinger is hitting for a .254 BA, .352 OBP and .433 SLG with a 14.1% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 46 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Tigers.

The Twins will send Mike Paredes (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.