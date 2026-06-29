Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Tigers On June 29

Bellinger is hitting for a .262 BA, .361 OBP and .446 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 46 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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