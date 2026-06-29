Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Tigers On June 29
Cody Bellinger and the New York Yankees will face the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, June 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bellinger has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Bellinger is hitting for a .262 BA, .361 OBP and .446 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 46 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.
Casey Mize gets the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.