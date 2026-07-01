Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Tigers On July 1

Bellinger is hitting for a .258 BA, .357 OBP and .440 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 46 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.39 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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