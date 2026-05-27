Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Royals On May 27

Bellinger is hitting for a .277 BA, .379 OBP and .497 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 14.7% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored 34 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (2-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.72 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.