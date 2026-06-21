Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Reds On June 21

Bellinger is hitting for a .276 BA, .369 OBP and .474 SLG with a 12.8% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 46 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (14th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Reds.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 15th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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